Bharat Bhushan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 110.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 28.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.