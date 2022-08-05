 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Bhushan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 32.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 110.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 28.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.10 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.10 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.05
Tax -- 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.01 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.01 0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.38 3.38 3.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
