Bharat Bhushan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 23.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 23.7% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 23.70 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.92% returns over the last 6 months and 42.17% over the last 12 months.