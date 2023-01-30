Bharat Bhushan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 329.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 329.48% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 627.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

