Bharat Bhushan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 19.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 726.53% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 28.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 56.25% over the last 12 months.