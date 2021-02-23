Bharat Bhushan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 8.57% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 194.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Bhushan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Bharat Bhushan shares closed at 16.70 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 21.01% over the last 12 months.