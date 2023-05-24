Bharat Agri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in March 2023 up 24.22% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 11.65% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Bharat Agri shares closed at 117.45 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.61% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.44
|5.55
|5.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.44
|5.55
|5.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|5.55
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.22
|-4.22
|1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.20
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.88
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.40
|4.88
|3.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-2.74
|-1.04
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.39
|-0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-2.35
|-1.33
|Interest
|0.97
|0.96
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-3.31
|-1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.32
|-3.31
|-1.99
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.23
|-3.35
|-2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.23
|-3.35
|-2.00
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-6.33
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-6.33
|-3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-6.33
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-6.33
|-3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited