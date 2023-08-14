English
    Bharat Agri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, down 33.1% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in June 2023 down 33.1% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 1465.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 119.63% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Agri shares closed at 118.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.54% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.517.449.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.517.449.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.430.753.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.101.22-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.031.250.95
    Depreciation0.860.870.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.185.404.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.88-2.060.74
    Other Income0.700.700.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-1.350.89
    Interest0.890.970.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.07-2.320.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.07-2.320.26
    Tax0.03-0.090.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.10-2.230.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.10-2.230.15
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.420.29
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.420.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.420.29
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.420.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

