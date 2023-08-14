Bharat Agri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, down 33.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in June 2023 down 33.1% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 1465.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 119.63% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 118.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.54% over the last 12 months.