 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Agri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 236.55% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 139.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021. Bharat Agri shares closed at 1,143.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 166.85% returns over the last 6 months and 212.72% over the last 12 months.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.556.525.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.556.525.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.552.783.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.22-0.53-2.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.201.440.94
Depreciation0.880.820.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.884.443.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.74-2.44-0.27
Other Income0.390.373.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-2.063.01
Interest0.960.870.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.31-2.932.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.31-2.932.46
Tax0.03-0.110.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.35-2.822.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.35-2.822.45
Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.33-5.344.64
Diluted EPS-6.33-5.344.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.33-5.344.64
Diluted EPS-6.33-5.344.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Agri #Bharat Agri Fert & Realty #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am