Bharat Agri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 236.55% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 139.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.
|Bharat Agri shares closed at 1,143.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 166.85% returns over the last 6 months and 212.72% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.55
|6.52
|5.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.55
|6.52
|5.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.55
|2.78
|3.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.22
|-0.53
|-2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.44
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.82
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.88
|4.44
|3.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-2.44
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.37
|3.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-2.06
|3.01
|Interest
|0.96
|0.87
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-2.93
|2.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.31
|-2.93
|2.46
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.11
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.35
|-2.82
|2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.35
|-2.82
|2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-5.34
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-5.34
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-5.34
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-5.34
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited