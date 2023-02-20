Bharat Agri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.55 6.52 5.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.55 6.52 5.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.55 2.78 3.34 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.22 -0.53 -2.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.20 1.44 0.94 Depreciation 0.88 0.82 0.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.88 4.44 3.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 -2.44 -0.27 Other Income 0.39 0.37 3.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 -2.06 3.01 Interest 0.96 0.87 0.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.31 -2.93 2.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.31 -2.93 2.46 Tax 0.03 -0.11 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.35 -2.82 2.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.35 -2.82 2.45 Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.64 Diluted EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.64 Diluted EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited