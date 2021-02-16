Bharat Agri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2020 up 22.85% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020 down 2.84% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 down 25.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 161.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.67% over the last 12 months.