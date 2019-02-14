Bharat Agri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, down 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in December 2018 down 2.14% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 79.12% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018 up 9.9% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Agri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2017.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 106.70 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.18% over the last 12 months.