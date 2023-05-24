Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in March 2023 up 24.23% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 117.45 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.61% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.