    Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in March 2023 up 24.23% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Agri shares closed at 117.45 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.61% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.445.555.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.445.555.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.755.550.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-4.221.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.201.12
    Depreciation0.870.880.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.404.883.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-2.74-1.04
    Other Income0.700.39-0.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.36-2.35-1.33
    Interest0.970.960.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.32-3.31-1.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.32-3.31-1.99
    Tax-0.090.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.24-3.35-2.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.24-3.35-2.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.24-3.35-2.00
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-6.33-3.78
    Diluted EPS-0.42-6.33-3.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-6.33-3.78
    Diluted EPS-0.42-6.33-3.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
