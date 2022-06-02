Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 52.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 64.02% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 456.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.86% returns over the last 6 months and 182.36% over the last 12 months.