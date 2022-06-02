 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 52.81% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 64.02% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 456.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.86% returns over the last 6 months and 182.36% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.99 5.70 3.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.99 5.70 3.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 3.34 1.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.52 -2.09 -0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 0.94 1.77
Depreciation 0.74 0.75 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 3.03 2.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.04 -0.27 -2.25
Other Income -0.29 3.28 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 3.01 -2.23
Interest 0.66 0.56 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.99 2.46 -3.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.99 2.46 -3.09
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.00 2.45 -3.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.00 2.45 -3.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.03 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.00 2.42 -2.99
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 4.59 -5.65
Diluted EPS -3.78 4.59 -5.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 4.59 -5.65
Diluted EPS -3.78 4.59 -5.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

