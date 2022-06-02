Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 52.81% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 64.02% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.
Bharat Agri shares closed at 456.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.86% returns over the last 6 months and 182.36% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.99
|5.70
|3.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.99
|5.70
|3.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|3.34
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.52
|-2.09
|-0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|0.94
|1.77
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.75
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|3.03
|2.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-0.27
|-2.25
|Other Income
|-0.29
|3.28
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|3.01
|-2.23
|Interest
|0.66
|0.56
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.99
|2.46
|-3.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.99
|2.46
|-3.09
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|2.45
|-3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|2.45
|-3.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.03
|0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.00
|2.42
|-2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|4.59
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|4.59
|-5.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|4.59
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|4.59
|-5.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
