Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2021 down 33.86% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021 down 64.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 down 95.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 160.45 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.