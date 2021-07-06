Bharat Agri Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 33.86% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2021 down 33.86% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2021 down 64.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 down 95.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.
Bharat Agri shares closed at 160.45 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.92
|3.77
|5.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.92
|3.77
|5.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.76
|1.33
|1.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.73
|-0.05
|1.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|1.27
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.58
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.78
|3.10
|3.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-2.46
|-2.23
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.16
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-2.30
|-1.50
|Interest
|0.85
|0.25
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-2.55
|-1.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.09
|-2.55
|-1.83
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|-2.55
|-1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|-2.55
|-1.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.18
|-0.07
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.99
|-2.62
|-1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|-4.97
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|-4.97
|-3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|-4.97
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|-4.97
|-3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited