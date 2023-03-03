 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Agri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Agri Fert & Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 238.02% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 139.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.55 6.52 5.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.55 6.52 5.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.55 2.78 3.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.22 -0.53 -2.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.44 0.94
Depreciation 0.88 0.82 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.88 4.44 3.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 -2.44 -0.27
Other Income 0.39 0.37 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 -2.06 3.01
Interest 0.96 0.87 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.31 -2.93 2.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.31 -2.93 2.46
Tax 0.03 -0.11 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.35 -2.82 2.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.35 -2.82 2.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.35 -2.82 2.42
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.59
Diluted EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.59
Diluted EPS -6.33 -5.34 4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited