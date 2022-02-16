Bharat Agri Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, up 51.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in December 2021 up 51.26% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021 up 192.35% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021 up 318.6% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Agri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2020.

Bharat Agri shares closed at 364.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.33% returns over the last 6 months and 126.54% over the last 12 months.