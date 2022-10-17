Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 358.28 337.41 374.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 358.28 337.41 374.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 247.23 229.72 105.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.55 5.70 8.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.87 -5.21 52.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.63 14.24 23.13 Depreciation 2.51 2.45 2.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.53 32.66 22.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.69 57.85 161.11 Other Income 7.27 6.84 3.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.96 64.68 164.58 Interest 0.86 0.09 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.10 64.59 164.53 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.10 64.59 164.53 Tax 16.09 17.07 40.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.01 47.53 123.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.01 47.53 123.57 Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 2.86 7.45 Diluted EPS 2.47 2.86 7.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 2.86 7.45 Diluted EPS 2.47 2.86 7.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited