Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in September 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 123.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.
Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021.
|Bhansali Eng shares closed at 115.75 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|358.28
|337.41
|374.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|358.28
|337.41
|374.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|247.23
|229.72
|105.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.55
|5.70
|8.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.87
|-5.21
|52.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.63
|14.24
|23.13
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.45
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.53
|32.66
|22.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.69
|57.85
|161.11
|Other Income
|7.27
|6.84
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.96
|64.68
|164.58
|Interest
|0.86
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.10
|64.59
|164.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|57.10
|64.59
|164.53
|Tax
|16.09
|17.07
|40.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|41.01
|47.53
|123.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|41.01
|47.53
|123.57
|Equity Share Capital
|16.59
|16.59
|16.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|2.86
|7.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.47
|2.86
|7.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|2.86
|7.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.47
|2.86
|7.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited