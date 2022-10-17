 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in September 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 123.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.
Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021. Bhansali Eng shares closed at 115.75 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations358.28337.41374.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations358.28337.41374.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials247.23229.72105.64
Purchase of Traded Goods14.555.708.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.87-5.2152.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.6314.2423.13
Depreciation2.512.452.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.5332.6622.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6957.85161.11
Other Income7.276.843.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.9664.68164.58
Interest0.860.090.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1064.59164.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax57.1064.59164.53
Tax16.0917.0740.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0147.53123.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0147.53123.57
Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.472.867.45
Diluted EPS2.472.867.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.472.867.45
Diluted EPS2.472.867.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
