English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: GNFC Futures | Markets with Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

    October 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in September 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 123.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.

    Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021.

    Bhansali Eng shares closed at 115.75 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Bhansali Engineering Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations358.28337.41374.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations358.28337.41374.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.23229.72105.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.555.708.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.87-5.2152.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6314.2423.13
    Depreciation2.512.452.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5332.6622.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6957.85161.11
    Other Income7.276.843.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.9664.68164.58
    Interest0.860.090.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1064.59164.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.1064.59164.53
    Tax16.0917.0740.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0147.53123.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0147.53123.57
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.867.45
    Diluted EPS2.472.867.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.867.45
    Diluted EPS2.472.867.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhansali Eng #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.