Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in September 2022 down 66.81% from Rs. 123.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021.