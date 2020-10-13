Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.85 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.85 crore in September 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 279.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2020 up 74.62% from Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2020 up 146.13% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2019.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 88.55 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 168.74% returns over the last 6 months and 77.99% over the last 12 months.