Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:55 AM IST

Bhansali Eng Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.85 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.85 crore in September 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 279.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.37 crore in September 2020 up 74.62% from Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2020 up 146.13% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2019.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 88.55 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 168.74% returns over the last 6 months and 77.99% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations307.8599.40279.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations307.8599.40279.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.1081.17161.96
Purchase of Traded Goods76.3150.3479.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.59-47.42-13.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.614.898.99
Depreciation2.572.552.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.9313.7522.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.76-5.8817.74
Other Income1.694.73-0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.45-1.1517.30
Interest0.050.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.39-1.1617.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.39-1.1617.27
Tax10.030.09-2.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.37-1.2520.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.37-1.2520.25
Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.13-0.081.22
Diluted EPS2.13-0.081.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.13-0.081.22
Diluted EPS2.13-0.081.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Bhansali Eng #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results

