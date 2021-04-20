Bhansali Eng Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 473.43 crore, up 88.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 473.43 crore in March 2021 up 88.31% from Rs. 251.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.23 crore in March 2021 up 2009.98% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.45 crore in March 2021 up 1618% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 159.60 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.57% returns over the last 6 months and 304.56% over the last 12 months.