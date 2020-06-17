Bhansali Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 251.41 crore, down 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.41 crore in March 2020 down 28.11% from Rs. 349.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2020 up 167.03% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2020 up 1.74% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2019.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2019.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 43.60 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.