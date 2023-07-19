Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.48 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.48 crore in June 2023 down 12.72% from Rs. 337.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.32 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 47.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.09 crore in June 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2022.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2022.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 93.10 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 30.34% over the last 12 months.