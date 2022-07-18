 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore, up 45.49% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore in June 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in June 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 77.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 112.35 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.39% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 337.41 445.67 231.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 337.41 445.67 231.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.72 235.70 147.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.70 73.50 2.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.21 -10.97 -64.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.24 15.71 16.81
Depreciation 2.45 2.46 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.66 30.70 29.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.85 98.57 98.35
Other Income 6.84 4.47 4.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.68 103.04 103.24
Interest 0.09 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.59 103.00 103.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.59 103.00 103.19
Tax 17.07 29.88 26.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.53 73.12 77.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.53 73.12 77.12
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 4.41 4.65
Diluted EPS 2.86 4.41 4.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 4.41 4.65
Diluted EPS 2.86 4.41 4.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
