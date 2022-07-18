Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore, up 45.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore in June 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in June 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 77.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 112.35 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.39% over the last 12 months.