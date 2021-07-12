Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore, up 133.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore in June 2021 up 133.32% from Rs. 99.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.12 crore in June 2021 up 6285.75% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021 up 7452.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 188.20 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 276.02% over the last 12 months.