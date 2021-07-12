MARKET NEWS

Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore, up 133.32% Y-o-Y

July 12, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore in June 2021 up 133.32% from Rs. 99.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.12 crore in June 2021 up 6285.75% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021 up 7452.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 188.20 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 276.02% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations231.91473.4399.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations231.91473.4399.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials147.15172.3081.17
Purchase of Traded Goods2.2024.5450.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.34-0.51-47.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.8128.304.89
Depreciation2.492.312.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.2529.3913.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.35217.09-5.88
Other Income4.892.054.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.24219.14-1.15
Interest0.050.430.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.19218.71-1.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.19218.71-1.16
Tax26.0755.480.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.12163.23-1.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.12163.23-1.25
Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.659.84-0.08
Diluted EPS4.659.84-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.659.84-0.08
Diluted EPS4.659.84-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 12, 2021 07:11 pm

