Bhansali Eng Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.32 crore, up 55.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.32 crore in June 2019 up 55.35% from Rs. 201.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.93 crore in June 2019 up 30.74% from Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2019 up 23.66% from Rs. 27.81 crore in June 2018.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2018.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 58.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -62.12% over the last 12 months.