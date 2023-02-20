Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 341.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.32 crore in December 2022 down 55.96% from Rs. 75.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.44% from Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2021.
Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2021.
|Bhansali Eng shares closed at 104.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.97
|358.28
|341.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.97
|358.28
|341.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.71
|247.23
|197.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.40
|14.55
|11.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.38
|-5.87
|-9.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.32
|12.63
|16.95
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.51
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.78
|36.53
|27.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.87
|50.69
|95.20
|Other Income
|6.98
|7.27
|6.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.86
|57.96
|101.39
|Interest
|0.13
|0.86
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.72
|57.10
|101.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|45.72
|57.10
|101.37
|Tax
|12.40
|16.09
|25.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.32
|41.01
|75.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.32
|41.01
|75.65
|Equity Share Capital
|16.59
|16.59
|16.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|2.47
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|2.47
|4.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.01
|2.47
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.01
|2.47
|4.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited