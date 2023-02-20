Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 338.97 358.28 341.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 338.97 358.28 341.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 200.71 247.23 197.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.40 14.55 11.46 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.38 -5.87 -9.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.32 12.63 16.95 Depreciation 2.51 2.51 2.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.78 36.53 27.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.87 50.69 95.20 Other Income 6.98 7.27 6.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.86 57.96 101.39 Interest 0.13 0.86 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.72 57.10 101.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 45.72 57.10 101.37 Tax 12.40 16.09 25.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.32 41.01 75.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.32 41.01 75.65 Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 2.47 4.56 Diluted EPS 2.01 2.47 4.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 2.47 4.56 Diluted EPS 2.01 2.47 4.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited