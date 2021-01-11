MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 411.27 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

January 11, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 411.27 crore in December 2020 up 58.14% from Rs. 260.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.06 crore in December 2020 up 704.7% from Rs. 16.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.73 crore in December 2020 up 629.5% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Close

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 158.75 on January 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 219.42% returns over the last 6 months and 221.68% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations411.27307.85260.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations411.27307.85260.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.79121.10151.83
Purchase of Traded Goods38.9776.3156.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.9228.59-6.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.1810.619.59
Depreciation2.572.572.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.3724.9323.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.4843.7621.99
Other Income1.681.690.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.1645.4522.88
Interest0.140.050.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.0345.3922.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax183.0345.3922.86
Tax46.9710.035.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.0635.3716.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.0635.3716.91
Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.202.131.02
Diluted EPS8.202.131.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.202.131.02
Diluted EPS8.202.131.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhansali Eng #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.