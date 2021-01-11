Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 411.27 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.27 crore in December 2020 up 58.14% from Rs. 260.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.06 crore in December 2020 up 704.7% from Rs. 16.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.73 crore in December 2020 up 629.5% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 158.75 on January 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 219.42% returns over the last 6 months and 221.68% over the last 12 months.