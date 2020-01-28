Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.07 crore, down 19.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.07 crore in December 2019 down 19.58% from Rs. 323.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in December 2019 up 69.57% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019 up 45.07% from Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2018.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2018.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 52.50 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.