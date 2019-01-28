Bhansali Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 323.40 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.40 crore in December 2018 up 25.38% from Rs. 257.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2018 down 65.69% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2018 down 64.09% from Rs. 48.87 crore in December 2017.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2017.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 69.85 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.41% returns over the last 6 months and -61.97% over the last 12 months.