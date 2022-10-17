 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhansali Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 123.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 115.75 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.28 337.41 374.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 358.28 337.41 374.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.23 229.72 105.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.55 5.70 8.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.87 -5.21 52.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.63 14.24 23.13
Depreciation 2.51 2.45 2.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.53 32.66 22.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.69 57.85 161.11
Other Income 7.27 6.84 3.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.96 64.68 164.58
Interest 0.86 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.10 64.59 164.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.10 64.59 164.53
Tax 16.09 17.07 40.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.01 47.53 123.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.01 47.53 123.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.21 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.23 47.74 123.66
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 2.88 7.45
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.88 7.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 2.88 7.45
Diluted EPS 2.48 2.88 7.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
