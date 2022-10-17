Bhansali Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 374.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 123.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.47 crore in September 2022 down 63.81% from Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 115.75 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.