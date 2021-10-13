Bhansali Eng Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 374.84 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.84 crore in September 2021 up 21.76% from Rs. 307.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.66 crore in September 2021 up 248.29% from Rs. 35.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.09 crore in September 2021 up 247.96% from Rs. 48.02 crore in September 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 204.55 on October 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.64% returns over the last 6 months and 131.00% over the last 12 months.