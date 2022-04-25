 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhansali Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.67 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 473.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.27 crore in March 2022 down 55.18% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2022 down 52.36% from Rs. 221.45 crore in March 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 136.55 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 445.67 341.52 473.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 445.67 341.52 473.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 235.70 197.79 172.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.50 11.46 24.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.97 -9.65 -0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.71 16.95 28.30
Depreciation 2.46 2.50 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.70 27.28 29.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.57 95.20 217.09
Other Income 4.47 6.20 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.04 101.39 219.14
Interest 0.04 0.03 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.00 101.37 218.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.00 101.37 218.71
Tax 29.88 25.72 55.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.12 75.65 163.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.12 75.65 163.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.16 0.06 0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.27 75.71 163.49
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 4.56 9.85
Diluted EPS 4.41 4.56 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 4.56 9.85
Diluted EPS 4.41 4.56 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

