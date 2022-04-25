Bhansali Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.67 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 473.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.27 crore in March 2022 down 55.18% from Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2022 down 52.36% from Rs. 221.45 crore in March 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 136.55 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.