Bhansali Eng Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 473.43 crore, up 88.31% Y-o-Y

April 20, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 473.43 crore in March 2021 up 88.31% from Rs. 251.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.49 crore in March 2021 up 1999.87% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.45 crore in March 2021 up 1618% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 159.60 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.57% returns over the last 6 months and 304.56% over the last 12 months.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations473.43411.27251.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations473.43411.27251.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.30106.79141.88
Purchase of Traded Goods24.5438.9762.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.5132.928.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.3024.18-0.01
Depreciation2.312.572.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.3924.3725.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax217.09181.4810.19
Other Income2.051.680.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.14183.1610.36
Interest0.430.140.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.71183.0310.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax218.71183.0310.33
Tax55.4846.972.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities163.23136.067.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period163.23136.067.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.250.240.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.49136.297.79
Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.858.220.47
Diluted EPS9.858.220.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.858.220.47
Diluted EPS9.858.220.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhansali Eng #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:00 am

