    Bhansali Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore, up 45.49% Y-o-Y

    July 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.41 crore in June 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 77.38 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021.

    Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2021.

    Bhansali Eng shares closed at 112.35 on July 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.39% over the last 12 months.

    Bhansali Engineering Polymers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.41445.67231.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.41445.67231.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.72235.70147.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.7073.502.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.21-10.97-64.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2415.7116.81
    Depreciation2.452.462.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.6630.7029.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.8598.5798.35
    Other Income6.844.474.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.68103.04103.24
    Interest0.090.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.59103.00103.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.59103.00103.19
    Tax17.0729.8826.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.5373.1277.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.5373.1277.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.210.160.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.7473.2777.38
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.884.414.66
    Diluted EPS2.884.414.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.884.414.66
    Diluted EPS2.884.414.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
