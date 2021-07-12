Bhansali Eng Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore, up 133.32% Y-o-Y
July 12, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 231.91 crore in June 2021 up 133.32% from Rs. 99.40 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.38 crore in June 2021 up 5683.25% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.73 crore in June 2021 up 7452.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.
Bhansali Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.
Bhansali Eng shares closed at 188.20 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 276.02% over the last 12 months.
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.91
|473.43
|99.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|231.91
|473.43
|99.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|147.15
|172.30
|81.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.20
|24.54
|50.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-64.34
|-0.51
|-47.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.81
|28.30
|4.89
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.31
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.25
|29.39
|13.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.35
|217.09
|-5.88
|Other Income
|4.89
|2.05
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.24
|219.14
|-1.15
|Interest
|0.05
|0.43
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|103.19
|218.71
|-1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|103.19
|218.71
|-1.16
|Tax
|26.07
|55.48
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|77.12
|163.23
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|77.12
|163.23
|-1.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.27
|0.25
|-0.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|77.38
|163.49
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|16.59
|16.59
|16.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.66
|9.85
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.66
|9.85
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.66
|9.85
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|4.66
|9.85
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited