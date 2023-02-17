 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhansali Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhansali Engineering Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 341.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 75.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.44% from Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2021.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 338.97 358.28 341.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 338.97 358.28 341.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.71 247.23 197.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.40 14.55 11.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.38 -5.87 -9.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.32 12.63 16.95
Depreciation 2.51 2.51 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.78 36.53 27.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.87 50.69 95.20
Other Income 6.98 7.27 6.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.86 57.96 101.39
Interest 0.13 0.86 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.72 57.10 101.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.72 57.10 101.37
Tax 12.40 16.09 25.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.32 41.01 75.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.32 41.01 75.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.22 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.54 41.23 75.71
Equity Share Capital 16.59 16.59 16.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 2.48 4.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.48 4.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 2.47 4.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 2.48 4.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited