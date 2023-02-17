Bhansali Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 341.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 75.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.44% from Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2021.