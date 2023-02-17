Bhansali Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 341.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in December 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 75.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.44% from Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2021.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2021.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 105.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -21.50% over the last 12 months.