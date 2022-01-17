Bhansali Eng Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 341.52 crore, down 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.52 crore in December 2021 down 16.96% from Rs. 411.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.71 crore in December 2021 down 44.45% from Rs. 136.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in December 2021 down 44.06% from Rs. 185.73 crore in December 2020.

Bhansali Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.22 in December 2020.

Bhansali Eng shares closed at 178.55 on January 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 18.72% over the last 12 months.