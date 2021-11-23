Bhanderi Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 58.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2021 down 58.83% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 131.93% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 120% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Bhanderi Infra shares closed at 128.70 on May 03, 2017 (BSE)