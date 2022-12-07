Bhanderi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 811.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Bhanderi Infra shares closed at 128.70 on May 03, 2017 (BSE)