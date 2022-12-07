Bhanderi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhanderi Infracon are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 811.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
|
|Bhanderi Infracon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|0.66
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|0.66
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|0.76
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.23
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.14
|--
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.06
|--
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.04
|--
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.04
|--
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.04
|--
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.04
|--
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.04
|--
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.35
|-0.04
|-0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-0.14
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-0.14
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-0.14
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-0.14
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited