English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Crude Oil Prices Fall | Where Is The Market Headed?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhanderi Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

    December 07, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhanderi Infracon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 811.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Bhanderi Infra shares closed at 128.70 on May 03, 2017 (BSE)

    Bhanderi Infracon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Sep'21Jun'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.650.66--
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.650.66--
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.340.76--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.50-0.23--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.14--
    Depreciation0.050.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.05--
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.06--
    Other Income0.250.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.04--
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.32-0.04--
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.32-0.04--
    Tax0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.35-0.04--
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.35-0.04--
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.35-0.04-0.92
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.37-0.14--
    Diluted EPS-1.37-0.14--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.37-0.14--
    Diluted EPS-1.37-0.14--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhanderi Infra #Bhanderi Infracon #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 12:33 pm