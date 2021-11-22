Bhanderi Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 69.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2021 down 69.95% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 96.98% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 96.72% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2020.

Bhanderi Infra shares closed at 128.70 on May 03, 2017 (BSE)