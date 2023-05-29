English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhandari Hosier Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.41 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhandari Hosiery Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.41 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 93.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 19.69% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2023 up 3.61% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2022.

    Bhandari Hosier EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Bhandari Hosier shares closed at 4.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.

    Bhandari Hosiery Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.4155.9093.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.4155.9093.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.4735.9584.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.703.40-6.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.292.843.18
    Depreciation0.971.341.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.387.607.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.774.43
    Other Income0.070.010.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.064.784.54
    Interest2.692.682.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.372.102.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.372.102.09
    Tax0.800.330.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.571.771.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.571.771.95
    Equity Share Capital14.6514.6514.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.120.13
    Diluted EPS0.100.120.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.120.13
    Diluted EPS0.100.120.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bhandari Hosier #Bhandari Hosiery Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:11 am