Bhandari Hosier Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.85 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.85 crore in March 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 77.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 up 30.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2021.

Bhandari Hosier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Bhandari Hosier shares closed at 6.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 124.14% over the last 12 months.