Bhandari Hosier Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.87 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.87 crore in March 2020 down 5.88% from Rs. 95.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 93.12% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2020 down 52.7% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2019.

Bhandari Hosier EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Bhandari Hosier shares closed at 1.69 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 59.43% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.